Security collaboration between Fiji and China hangs

The Chinese Embassy has urged Fiji to abandon ideological prejudice and view objectively the law enforcement and police cooperation between the two countries.

This follows the government’s decision to end the police force’s security collaboration with China.

The embassy spokesperson emphasized that China’s cooperation with Fiji is transparent, does not target any country, and should not be disrupted by any country.

The embassy called on relevant countries to make concrete contributions to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries instead of solely acting out of geopolitical needs.

In response, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua stated that the government plans to review the Memorandum of Understanding that the Police Force had with China.

“It is the same understanding; you have to give each other six months to do that.” “We want to review it; we want to review the terms of governance that the government of China has with Fiji; that’s what we are doing.”

Tikoduadua stressed that this exercise is part of the bilateral agreement and understanding between Fiji and China.