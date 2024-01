[File Photo]

The search will continue today for a 12-year-old girl who went missing at the Tuvuca Waters in Lau on Friday.

She was with 16 people on a boat that left Tuvuca Island on Friday morning for Tavunuku Island, and in the afternoon, the villagers received a call that the boat had capsized.

Three people drowned while she went missing.

The villagers were able to rescue 12 other people.