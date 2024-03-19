Schools closed due to adverse weather conditions

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

All schools around the country will be closed tomorrow due to heavy continuous rainfall, landslides in some areas, and inaccessible roads leading to some of the schools.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca says they have made the decision in consultation with the NDMO.

Kuruleca says schools are also being activated as evaluation centres, and the Fiji Police are closely monitoring the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

She states that the predicted heavy rainfall will also lead to rough seas and difficulty moving around.

The PS adds that heads of schools are expected to keep in contact with the district and divisional education offices.