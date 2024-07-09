School transport accident in Vanuabalavu

A rural service licensed carrier transporting 11 students from Adi Maopa Secondary School in Vanuabalavu lost control and tumbled down a hill near Daliconi Village.

According to Daliconi villager Jone Kali, the 11 students, all from Daliconi village were the last to be dropped off after school when the accident occurred.

Several students sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Vanuabalavu Health Centre.

Kali also reported that some students have been treated and have since returned home.