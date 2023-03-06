Scholarship to recognize women’s contribution

[Source: File]

A lot more needs to be done to empower women as they are an integral part of society, says Acting Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand.

He says in doing so, the coalition government will be awarding online scholarships (one for each ministry) for the Women and Leadership Course.

Chand says this is to recognize the contributions made by women in our civil service.

Article continues after advertisement

He says each ministry will draw a name from a pool of staff on International Women’s Day and send in their nominations.

The Ministry of Civil Service is encouraging all ministries to celebrate this special day and show support for our female colleagues.