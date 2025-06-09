SCGF secures land to boost farmer support

The Sugarcane Growers Fund has secured a new parcel of land from the government, marking a significant step in their ongoing efforts to expand support for farmers.

The organization says this acquisition is part of a larger strategy to strengthen the sugar industry by increasing the benefits offered to growers.

SCGF Chair Ahemad Bhamji says a building will be constructed on the land, and the income generated will fund various programs designed to support sugarcane farmers, including vital services such as insurance.

“Over here, we will have an annual impact of half a million dollars. So what we are doing is diversifying and getting income from these diversification and passing it back immediately to farmers.”

He also stated that plans are underway to diversify the fund’s revenue streams, ensuring long-term sustainability.

The Sugarcane Growers Fund has invited farmers to submit suggestions for naming rights to the new complex they plan to construct.

