SCGC wins first international award

The Sugar Cane Growers Council earned its first international recognition at the 8th International Sugar Conference & Sugarcon, held in Vietnam.

The council received a prestigious award in the category of “Empowering Cane Farmers and the Industry.”

This award takes into account SCGC’s Micro Bundled Insurance Scheme which has been providing essential support to cane growers for the past eight years.

Article continues after advertisement

Launched in June 2017, this scheme is the first welfare initiative of its kind aimed at offering financial protection to all active cane growers at an affordable premium.

Since its introduction, the scheme has supported cane-growing families annually and has delivered financial aid to over 1,000 recipients with a total value of more than $2.9 million.

The insurance scheme covers a range of critical areas including term life insurance, funeral costs, fire damage recovery and permanent disability aid.

It serves as a safety net for growers and their families, offering financial support during emergencies and easing the economic strain caused by unexpected events.

The initiative empowers growers to rebuild after losses and ensures their resilience in the face of challenges.

SCGC has also made developments in promoting gender equality through this scheme, providing equal coverage to male and female growers and their families.

The Council states that it has helped women gain access to banking services and financial independence even for those without existing bank accounts.

SCGC is also exploring the possibility of introducing crop insurance as a supplementary product to further support growers.

SCGC CEO Vimal Dutt expressed his pride in receiving the award on behalf of the council, saying it is an overwhelming source of encouragement for the sugar industry.

Dutt says the dedication of Fijian cane growers continues to prove their commitment on par with global sugar producers.