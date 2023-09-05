SCF launches CIRO project

[Photo: Supplied]

Save the Children Fiji has launched the transformative Child-Centered Innovative Resilience Outreach (CIRO) project in Vanuakula Village, Ra.

This has been done in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development, which signifies a momentous stride towards cultivating innovative strategies that fortify the resilience and well-being of communities and children across Fiji.

The CIRO Project not only underscores the organization’s dedication to the holistic development of children but also embraces inventive methodologies of WASH, environment, child protection, and livelihood activities.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali has thanked the USAID and Pacific American Fund for supporting the project activities for the next two years.

A total of 50 communities and 20 schools from the western and northern divisions are going to benefit from livelihoods, health, and hygiene programs, thereby improving the lives and wellbeing of thousands of children from these communities.

Mission Director for USAID in the Pacific Islands, Zema Semunegus, says their overall goal is to support programs and efforts that chart the same type of inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future.

The project is centered on the enhancement of clean water accessibility, the concurrent elevation of proficient sanitation methodologies, and the amplification of hygiene awareness among both children and communities.