No action seen says FFP

Fiji First General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

The coalition government is only focusing on increasing revenue; however, they have not looked at ways to boost the private sector’s environment.

This has been highlighted by former Economy Minister and Fiji First General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in a Facebook video.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims there are a lot of talks, but the action is contrary to the talks.

While referring to the resolution of the 2023 National Economic Summit, Sayed-Khaiyum says the coalition government intends to increase the public-private partnership, but on the other hand, they want to bring back the Public Works Department.

Sayed-Khaiyum has also criticized the recommendations to increase the value-added tax and decrease the income tax threshold.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that the action taken by the former government on income tax and the value-added tax was done to protect low-income Fijians.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Biman Prasad had earlier highlighted that all recommendations will be taken on board, but the final decision will be made by the government.