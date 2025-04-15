Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem plead not guilty

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem have pleaded not guilty in the Suva Magistrates Court.

In this case, Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office.

Saneem is alleged to have unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain while serving as Supervisor of Elections between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022.

The court has ordered the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to provide their list of witnesses in the case against the duo.

This is to determine if there is any cross-linking of witnesses in -the matter.

The court says in the event there is a cross-linking of witnesses, then Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem will have to proceed to trial with different counsels.

At the moment, the duo are being represented by prominent lawyer Devanesh Sharma.

The pre-trial conference has been set for 14th May.





