Save the Children Fiji calls for urgent investigation into tragic school incident

Save the Children Fiji is calling for an urgent and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the tragic incident that occurred over the weekend in Lautoka, where a young child lost their life after a school gate fell on them.

The organization is sending its condolences to the grieving family and all those affected by this devastating and preventable loss.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali says the incident highlights the urgent need to ensure that all environments where children are present, particularly schools, are thoroughly assessed and maintained to meet the highest safety standards.

She stresses that no child should ever lose their life in a place meant for learning and growth.

Ali says she wants to remind parents, caregivers, school authorities, and community leaders that child safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility.

She adds that the safety and well-being of our children must always come first.

