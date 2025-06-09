Saukuru challenges Navosa youth to reject drugs

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Youth Minister Jese Saukuru has challenged young people in Navosa to reject drugs, embrace education and sport, and take responsibility for shaping their future.

Saukuru made the call while opening the Navosa Youth Festival, saying young people must become part of the solution to challenges affecting their communities.

He says the impact of youth festivals is already being seen, pointing to a decline in marijuana-related cases recorded by the Vunisea Police Station following a similar intervention in Kadavu.

“The Vunisea Police Station recorded a 60 percent decline in marijuana-related cases, including cases involving the cultivation and possession of marijuana.”

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Saukuru says the result shows meaningful youth engagement and positive alternatives can influence behaviour and change lives.

He is urging Navosa’s young people to stand up, organise, speak out and lead efforts to address issues threatening their future.

“Say no to drugs. Say no to culture that tells you that substance abuse is a pathway to popularity or acceptance. Choose sport. Choose education. Choose skills.”

More than 500 young people and members of the public took part in the two-day festival, which includes sports, cultural activities, skills training, exhibitions and community engagement.

Saukuru says the festival is aimed at bringing young people closer to government agencies, organisations and opportunities while helping them discover their potential.

The Minister also officially launched Fiji’s Road to Serbia initiative for Expo 2027 Belgrade, which he says will create opportunities for young Fijians to showcase their talents and represent Fiji on the international stage.