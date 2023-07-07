Saneem, Kean to receive allowances and entitlements

Suspended Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [left] and suspended Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean

Suspended Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and suspended Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean will be paid allowances and entitlements provided in their respective contracts.

The decision was announced by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka following the Constitutional Offices Commission meeting at Suvavou House this afternoon.

Rabuka says the commission has passed the resolution and voted in favour that Saneem be paid the allowances and entitlements provided in his contract, dated 16th February 2021.

The Commission also addressed the allowances for members of the tribunal investigating allegations of misbehavior against the suspended Commissioner of Police.

He adds the commission has also voted in favour that Kean be paid allowances and entitlements provided in his contract, dated 27th September 2021.

Saneem was suspended in January this year after the COC received a complaint of misbehaviour against him.

The Prime Minister did not disclose the exact amount that Saneem will be paid.

Meanwhile, Kean was suspended on the advice of the COC in the same month.

Rabuka states they have also tasked the Secretary of the Commission with drafting standard operating procedures to address past disconnects and ensure smoother operations.

The COC has set a deadline of seven days for submitting nominations for the substantive Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, with the final decision to be made on July 28th.

Rabuka states that resolutions aim to rectify past issues and improve the functioning of the respective offices.