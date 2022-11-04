Samsung targets youths in Fiji for a new project

[File Photo]

From next year, tech giant Samsung will collaborate closely with the Fijian government in the areas of technology and connectivity, with a focus on the country’s youth.

According to the Korean Ambassador, Young-kyu Park, Samsung plans to launch a Corporate Social Responsibility project called ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ in Fiji next year.

During the Korean National Day celebration held in Suva last night, Park said the project will increase Fijian youth’s interest and proficiency in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math also known as STEM, and foster their problem-solving skills.

This project is a global contest sponsored by Samsung that will encourage women and young people to start their own Small and Medium Enterprises.