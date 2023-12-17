Salvation Army Fiji marks 50 years of service

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

As the Salvation Army Fiji commemorates its 50th anniversary, discussions are in progress for a renewed partnership with the government.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere expressed his congratulations and heartfelt appreciation for the organization’s steadfast commitment to the nation during a celebratory event at the Vodafone Arena.

“The Salvation Army in Fiji currently running a prisons ministry, providing a shelter for women in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa, and actively running the 16-church corps around the country that are engaged in community and social work is a clear testament of the great work that has been carried out in the past 50 years.”

He says the organization has also laid out plans for the next fifty years.



“I assure you all that the plans shall be exciting, focusing on the mission impact, people, skills and capacity and sustainability. The plans set out are not only holistic but equally forward looking in terms of relevance and compatibility.”

The Presidents says as the Salvation Army looks ahead to its future endeavors, this proposed collaboration marks a significant step toward leveraging the organization’s expertise and resources for the greater good of Fijian society.