Sakoca residents demand permanent fix to water crisis

Residents in Sakoca, Nasinu, say they want a permanent solution to the water woes they face almost on a daily basis.

A resident has labeled the disruption as frustrating, with a lot of explanations made to them.

He claims that a 24-hour water supply is usually experienced between two to three days a week, while the remaining days taps will not have water.

He claims the issue has persisted since 2022, and they are questioning when they will have reliable water service.

The man further claims that water carting trucks have not been consistent.

In a correspondence, Kelera Rabuli, the head of the customer hub at the Water Authority, acknowledges the situation faced by residents in Sakoca.

She says that the current disruption is due to high turbidity caused by adverse weather conditions and is not a continuation of the issue from December.

Rabuli goes on to say that Fiji is still in the cyclone season, and WAF anticipates adverse weather conditions that are beyond the Authority’s control.

She says at the moment, WAF’s primary focus is on improving reservoir levels, and once they reach healthy levels, water supply will be restored to all affected customers.

She adds that WAF is encouraging customers to store water whenever supply is available and take advantage of our water tanker services, which remain on standby to assist affected areas, including Sakoca and other parts of Suva.

