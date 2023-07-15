Safety concerns prompt talks of relocating families

PRB flats in Nabua.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa has revealed that discussions are underway to potentially relocate families residing in the Public Rental Board flats located in Mead Road, Nabua, to their respective villages.

This proposition comes as a contingency plan for families who are unable to transition to alternative housing arrangements.

Emphasizing the importance of this move, Nalumisa highlighted the concerns raised by engineers regarding the safety of the current flats.

“I also mentioned yesterday that we are going to continue to liaise with the agencies like the iTaukei Affairs Board for people if there is a possibility of relocating them to the village if they don’t have the means to move to the new flats.”



Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa.

Given these safety considerations, Nalumisa stressed the necessity of families vacating the premises.

The PRB, responsible for the management of these flats, will assume the responsibility of determining the future course of action, including maintenance and potential rebuilding of the existing structures.

As discussions progress and decisions are made regarding the relocation and safety concerns surrounding the flats in Mead Road, Nabua, families residing in these flats are awaiting further updates and guidance from relevant authorities.