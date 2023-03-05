Safety and security tops meeting agenda

The safety and security of the city of Suva topped the agenda of the meeting held between the Fiji Police Force Central Division and the Suva City Council.

The meeting has decided that in collaboration, surveillance, including foot patrol, will be carried out to support safety and security.

Joint night surveys will be carried out over the next few weeks to determine dark spots and light up the areas.

The two parties will also hold monthly meetings to review operations and strategize the way forward.

Stakeholder and community meetings will also be organized.

Suva City Council would like to thank the Fiji Police Central team for working closely with the Council in promoting safety and security in the city.

The meeting had senior police officers from the Torogo Police Station, including representatives from Toorak, Muanikau, Flagstaff, Market/Bus Stand, and Mua-I-Walu Police Post.