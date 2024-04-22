Safer violence intervention methods urged

The death of a man who intervened in a domestic violence incident involving alcohol has come to the attention of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre who say “Alcohol is never an excuse”.

The NGO says alcohol is a contributing not a causal factor and is calling for adherence to the National Action Plan to end violence against women.

FWCC is encouraging safer bystander interventions such as taking appropriate safety precautions like calling the police or the domestic violence toll-free line 1560.