Rural water projects depend on proper applications

Many communities in Fiji’s Northern Division still lack access to clean and safe water, the Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development has confirmed.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says while most water projects are handled by the Water Authority of Fiji, his ministry manages the remaining requests.

He urges communities to follow the proper application process to ensure they are included in the priority list, as the government works to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all.

“But it’s a continuing battle; it’s a continuing work that we do. We ask them just to make contact with the DOs and the PAs and the DPO of the Northern Division, as well as the Commissioner’s Office, just to get the requests and the applications online. Once that’s on board, and they are in the priority listing, then it’s just a matter of time after that.”

He adds that to speed up assistance, communities must ensure the applications are correctly completed and submitted through divisional and provincial offices.

“That’s always my advice to the communities. If you don’t know what to do, take it to the DO’s office and fill out the application forms with them, and we should have no problem after that. But I think there’s always issues of that happening.”

The Ministry urges communities to work closely with district offices, as funding is available and projects are ready to be implemented.

