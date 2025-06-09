Ruling delayed in King Khan drug case

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva Magistrate’s Court will deliver its ruling next Tuesday in the case involving Imran Khan, also known as King Khan.

It was scheduled to be delivered today, but Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad said the judgment was not ready.

Khan is charged with one count of possession of illicit drugs. He is alleged to have been found with 4.1 grams of illicit substances.

He appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning. Prosecutor Bhavna Kantaria appeared for the State.

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Khan had been on bail, but he has since been remanded after he pleaded guilty in the Suva High Court yesterday to breaching a restraining order.

The matter is scheduled for ruling on July 16.