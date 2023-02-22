Roles of NHRI critical: AG

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says National Human Rights Institutions in the Pacific play a vital role in highlighting the effects of climate change on the Pacific and its people.

Speaking at the opening of the Pacific Regional Forum on the National Human Rights Institution in Nadi, Turaga says climate change is a shared threat for many countries in the region.

The Attorney General says this issue is brought to the international arena through the roles of NHRIs, and he urged them to ensure their roles are effective in their respective countries.

“In the Pacific, climate change is threatening the health of our people as well as our economic and social development.” “Extreme weather events, especially cyclones and floods, are displacing communities, causing injuries and psychological trauma, and increasing the risk of infection and malnutrition.”



Turaga says therefore the reporting and monitoring roles of NHRIs regarding human rights situations at the national level are essential.



The Attorney General adds that, however, what has been reassuring for the region is the support from key partners.



He adds that development partners are vital in the journey as we strive to uphold the well-being and dignity of our people through the protection of human rights.