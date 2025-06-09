Rokoura’s body recovered

Former national netball coach, Unaisi Rokoura.

The body of former national netball coach, Unaisi Rokoura, has been recovered from the Rewa River.

Police confirmed that Rokoura’s body was found near the Waila dredging plant.

She went missing on Saturday while diving for freshwater mussels.

A second victim, a 34-year-old woman, was recovered yesterday.

Police say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

