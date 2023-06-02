Ro Nauludole Mataitini is the new Vunivalu of Rewa

The Vanua o Rewa will soon traditionally install Ro Nauludole Mataitini as the new Vunivalu of Rewa, marking a new era of leadership in Fiji.

The highly anticipated event marks a significant moment for the people of Rewa, who have been eagerly awaiting the appointment of a successor to the late Ro Epeli Mataitini.

Ro Nauludole Mataitini, the son of the former Vunivalu, Ro Epeli Mataitini, who sadly passed away in 2020, brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to service.

Prior to assuming his current role, Ro Nauludole Mataitini served at the United Nations, where he dedicated himself to global initiatives until his retirement in 2018.

Additionally, he played a role as one of the founding members of the People’s Alliance Party during the last General Election.

Fiji, facing a range of challenges on a daily basis, is eagerly looking to its new leaders for effective solutions, recognizing this need President of the Methodist Church, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, emphasized the importance of leadership grounded in faith during the church service held to commemorate Ro Nauludole Mataitini’s installation.

Reverend Vunisuwai says that a good leader is one who not only serves the people with humility but also upholds their welfare and stands firm against any obstacles that may arise.

With the traditional installation ceremony set to commence soon, the people of Rewa are eagerly anticipating the start of Ro Nauludole Mataitini’s tenure as Vunivalu.

Ro Nauludole is the deputy chairman and a board director of the Rewa Provincial Holding Company Limited.