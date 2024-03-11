Ro Filipe orders probe into shipping incident

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has directed his Permanent Secretary to convene an emergency meeting with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

This is to discuss the mishap at sea involving a Goundar Shipping Limited’s vessel, where passengers were stranded for several hours due to a mechanical issue.

The Minister confirms the vessel involved has been held, with checks being carried out.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe says more serious action will be taken, stating that no one should be travelling on unsafe vessels.

“My main concern is what check system is in place to ensure the operational viability or sustainability of ships. From my perspective, the most serious actions need to be taken.”

Ro Filipe also stresses that the conditions of certain vessels, including those of Goundar Shipping, are under scrutiny.

Following the mishap at sea yesterday, several photos have surfaced on social media exposing the deplorable state of Lomaiviti Princess 3.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, was also on board along with the Malolo Rugby team when the tragedy struck.

We are attempting to obtain a comment from George Goundar, the managing director of the shipping company.