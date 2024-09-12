RKSOBs and fans turn up for centennial celebration

Ratu Kadavulevu School old scholars from around the world have gathered in large numbers for the Lodoni Day centennial celebration.

70-year-old Jiuta Lewenituva, who traveled from Canberra, Australia, shared that the last time he visited RKS was during its golden jubilee celebration.

Lewenituva expressed his fortune in being alive to witness this special day alongside his fellow alumni.

90-year-old retired doctor Tukaha Mua, who attended RKS when it was known as Provincial School Eastern, also expressed his gratitude for being part of the event.

Among the attendees is Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu.

RKS, a male-dominant institution, has produced many influential professionals such as doctors, pilots, soldiers, and government workers who contribute significantly to Fiji’s progress.