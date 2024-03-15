Risk of peacekeeping persists says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says when the Alliance government committed Fiji to peacekeeping years ago, they understood the risks involved.

Rabuka highlighted this in his right of reply, saying that regardless of what Fiji does now, the risk of peacekeeping will always be there.

Earlier this week, FijiFirst MP and former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Viliame Naupooto urged the government to withdraw Fiji’s position at the International Court of Justice to support Israel’s occupation of and actions in Gaza.

Naupoto highlighted the possible repercussions of Fiji’s position on our peacekeepers.

The Prime Minister today says Fiji understood the associated risks of peacekeeping when it first got involved in missions.

“We’ve heard mention of the security of our own peacekeepers in the Middle East. Mr. Speaker Sir, when the Alliance government committed Fiji to peacekeeping, they realized we were going to be in a very risky situation, and we continue to be in that regardless of what we do at this time.”

Rabuka says Fiji stands for the sovereignty of a nation’s states, the principle of non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of states, and the resolution of conflict by peaceful means, according to Chapter 6 of the UN Charter.

He adds that Fiji will continue to uphold the integrity of multilateral institutions.

The Prime Minister had also earlier stated that Fiji’s position is consistently being reviewed as the situation on the ground unfolds.