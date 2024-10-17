Rising seas pose health dangers says Dr. Nair

Fijian Research Fellow specializing in Food Systems, Climate Change, and Planetary Health at Harvard University, Dr. Nile Nair, has raised concerns about the unrecognized impacts of climate change on the health of island communities.

Dr. Nair stresses that sea level rise is not just an environmental issue, it also poses significant health risks by contaminating freshwater sources.

Dr. Nair says rising seawater intrusion is leading to the salinization of drinking water in rural and maritime areas.

He says a lot of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in these communities are directly linked to this water contamination.

Dr. Nair says that practical solutions, such as sustainable water management and investment in natural resources, can make a significant difference.

“We don’t need to aim for complex solutions like carbon capture. Something as straightforward as providing clean water and promoting sustainable practices is the key to healthier, resilient communities.”

He adds the challenge of accessing safe water also affects daily life, particularly for women and children.