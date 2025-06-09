Rinakama calls for accountability to end coups

Former politician, school principal, education officer and 2000 coup victim, Ratu Peceli Rinakama, says Fiji must confront its coup culture with honesty, accountability and unity if the nation is to move forward.

Speaking at a public lecture by Professor Steven Ratuva titled “Turmoil and Hope: Where is Fiji Heading?”, Rinakama highlighted that he believes Fiji must learn from the political upheavals of 1987, 2000 and 2006.

“As far as I’m concerned, as a victim of the coup in the 2000s, I believe everyone that are behind the coups, they should have the courage to be behind bars. This will solve the problem of future coups in Fiji.” Article continues after advertisement

The former MP also expressed concern about the direction of education, saying that schools should focus more on spiritual and cultural empowerment, instead of only cadet and police training.

Rinakama stressed that inclusiveness and dialogue across all sectors of society — including religious groups, families and all races — are critical for national healing.

“It needs a total commitment of all races to call Fiji their home. We must find a common ground so Fiji can be the place it is meant to be, not just an unrealized dream.”

