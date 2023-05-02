Rights of Rotumans well-protected: Prasad

The people of Rotuma are being urged by the coalition government to participate more in the national and political life of the country.

While officiating at the Fiji Rotuma Day 2023 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva this morning, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says this is crucial as the coalition government welcomes diversity in race, culture, and voices.

Professor Prasad says that the more diverse the voices, the richer the solutions.

He says they will ensure the rights of Fijians and Rotumans are well-protected.

“Your human rights are inevitable, they cannot and must not be told or forced to go through draconian legislation. We will make sure that all your rights are safeguarded, protected, and enhanced so that we can deliver a better and brighter Fiji.”

Professor Prasad commended the efforts of the people of Rotuma who held various government executive positions and have helped in the development of Fiji in previous years until today.

The Rotuma Day celebrations include a showcase of farm produce, handicrafts, and food that Rotuma is well-known for.

The two-day Fiji Rotuma Day 2023 celebration also features Rotuma traditional dancers from the seven provinces in Rotuma.