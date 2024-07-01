RFNS Puamau towed to Ogea

[Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy]

RFNS Puamau was successfully recovered from the reef at Fulaga by the salvage tug Ratu Rabici, with support from RFNS Savenaca.

This has been done three weeks after the grounding incident and following two weeks of salvage operations focused on minimizing environmental impact and preventing further damage.

In observance of traditional protocols at Fulaga and with the consent of the Vanua of Ogea, RFNS Puamau has been towed to the safe waters of Ogea Island where a thorough damage assessment will be conducted prior to the next phase.

The Republic of Fiji Navy acknowledges the dedication of the salvage teams, including contracted subject-matter experts locally and abroad.

The Fiji Navy also expresses its sincere appreciation to the Vanua for their continued support and well wishes.

The Board of Inquiry continues with their deliberations on the grounding incident to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident and make recommendations based on their findings.