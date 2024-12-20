RFMF to assist Vanuatu in earthquake recovery efforts

[Source: RFMF Fiji / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will deploy a team to Vanuatu to support recovery efforts following the devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Tuesday.

He also told FBC News that there were plans to repatriate Fijians living in Vanuatu should the need arise, and a Fiji Airways aircraft has been placed on standby to assist with evacuations if necessary.

Rabuka said the RFMF team will remain in Vanuatu throughout the Christmas period to assist with the ongoing relief and recovery operations.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka

“Yes, I think they’ll be spending Christmas there,” he said

The earthquake has so far claimed 14 lives, injured 200 and caused widespread damage, with homes flattened and vehicles destroyed.

The PM said the RFMF’s deployment is part of Fiji’s broader commitment to support neighboring nations in times of crisis, as the country stands in solidarity with Vanuatu during its recovery from the devastating earthquake.