RFMF joins exercise Talisman Sabre 2025

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will again join regional and global partners for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025.

This is the largest multinational military training activity ever in Australia, from 13 July to 4 August.

RFMF participation in this eleventh Talisman Sabre reinforces its strategic transformation into a modern, capable, interoperable, and combat-ready defence force prepared to project across the Southwest Pacific.

The Exercise will involve over 30,000 personnel from 19 nations, with activities across Australia and, for the first time, in Papua New Guinea, aligning with its 50th Anniversary of Independence.

This year’s exercise will showcase multi-domain warfighting capabilities, incorporating land, air, sea, space, and cyber operations, and will include amphibious and airborne operations, as well as firepower demonstrations across Queensland, Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales, and Christmas Island.

Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai says their participation demonstrates the RFMF’s growing ability to operate alongside regional allies in complex, joint military environments.

He says this engagement reflects their unwavering commitment to maintaining security, stability, and cooperation within the Pacific region.

The RFMF remains committed to strengthening defence cooperation, building resilience, and enhancing regional security through such multinational engagements.

