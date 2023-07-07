RFMF Commander celebrates 55th birthday

[ Source : Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai received an early morning surprise today at his residence in Suva.

This as RFMF Officers and Warrant Officers assembled in numbers to celebrate their Commanders’ 55th birthday.

The Commander acknowledged the officers for the kind gesture and for always supporting his leadership.

Major General Kalouniwai urged those present to always strive to be better leaders for the RFMF.