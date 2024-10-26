RFMF Chief highlights leadership vulnerabilities

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai [Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai highlighted the importance of reflecting on leadership vulnerabilities and their impact on an organization’s reputation during his opening address at the Veiliutaki Framework Lead Organization Workshop.

Major General Kalouniwai encouraged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at nurturing sustainable improvements in leadership and organizational culture.

Kalouniwai says the training is also a way forward for those leading the RFMF.

“I believe that this will certainly help us, the RFMF, in terms of our leadership and how we should behave, looking at our inabilities as leaders and how it has an impact on the organization.”

The workshop’s discussions are set to focus on critical elements of organizational success, including leadership, culture, and the ability to build a strategic mandate.

Major General Kalouniwai also reflected on the previous year’s focus on balancing action and knowledge, noting that these themes would continue to be explored throughout the workshop.