RFMF and Police form joint task force to combat drug trafficking

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force have come together to form a joint task force aimed at fighting drug trafficking across the country.

A high-level meeting was held between RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, and Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at RFMF Headquarters.

Both leaders discussed strategies to address the rising issue of drug-related crimes and agreed to work together on targeted operations to dismantle drug operations in high-risk areas.

The new task force will focus on identifying and disrupting drug trafficking networks, with joint operations set to begin soon.

The aim is to clean up drug-infested areas and improve public safety.

Major General Kalouniwai emphasized the military’s strong support for the Police Force in this effort, highlighting their readiness to assist in maintaining national security.

Commissioner Tudravu welcomed the new partnership, stressing the importance of working together to address the drug trade.