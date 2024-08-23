Rev Turagavou calls for reforms within church

President of the Methodist Church of Fiji, Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou, has called for sweeping reforms within the Church, highlighting the need for a thorough review of its Constitution and regulations.

Speaking at the opening of the Church’s Ministerial session today, Reverend Dr. Turagavou emphasized that the Church must adapt to the rapidly changing world to remain effective and relevant.

Rev.Dr.Turagavou stressed the importance of revisiting the Church’s foundational documents, urging that all clerical appointments be determined by merit rather than seniority.

“All clerical appointments, especially on conference departments, head of schools, and chaplaincy posts should be based on merit. The appointments of superintendents’ position be based on performance rather than seniority. The Church needs a roving minister. This post should become under the Department of Evangelism and Outreach. The Church’s fundamental role is to respond to circuit and divisionist disputes over controversial issues and tensions within the Church communities.”

Reverend Dr. Turagavou urged ministers to refrain from smoking and excessive kava drinking.

He also spoke about the relationship between the Church and the Vanua, clarifying that while the Church operates within the Vanua, it does not belong to it.

The ministerial session of the annual conference for 2024 was officially opened, with a strong call to action for all clergy to embrace these changes and work together for the future of the Church and its mission.