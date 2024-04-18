Returned soldiers commemorate Grapes of Wrath

Members of the Returned Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen Association gathered this morning to remember those who lost their lives in the grapes of wrath operation in Lebanon 28 years ago.

Speaking on the occasion, retired Colonel Sakiusa Raivoce recounted his vivid memories of the terrible events that took place on April 18th in 1996, when the Fijian base in Lebanon was attacked.

Colonel Sakiusa Raivoce describes the firing and bombing as terrifying, but emphasizes the bravery and leadership exhibited by his allies and him in trying to save local citizens and other soldiers.

“The event took place on the 18th of April 1996, almost 28 years, and the organizers would like to put up this to commemorate those who died during the Operation Grapes of Wrath in Lebanon, which happened at the Fiji headquarters in Kana.”

The retired colonel expresses gratitude to the returning soldiers for the camaraderie and solidarity they demonstrated during those challenging times.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commends the courage and commitment of the Fijian military, pointing out that, in spite of several obstacles, they still fulfill their duty.

The event serves as an important reminder of the sacrifices made by Fijian servicemen and women in the defense of their country and the enduring bond of solidarity that unites them.