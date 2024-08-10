Retailer under investigation by Consumer Council

Seema Shandil

A mobile electronics retailer in Suva is under investigation by the Consumer Council of Fiji for claims of not delivering the value of orders to the buyers of Apple gift cards.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that these incidents highlight issues in the handling and delivery of such transactions which has prompted the council for an urgent enquiry.

It’s alleged the retailer accepted payments for higher value of Apple gift cards worth thousands of dollars but fail to deliver the expected value of the item on two different occasions.

She says the amounts associated with such purchases is concerning and this may be isolated cases or part of a bigger pattern.

Shadil is calling on the people to be careful when spending such large amounts of money on such items.

She says that these cases highlight the critical need for consumers to exercise caution and ensure accountability when purchasing high-value gift cards or utilizing mobile repair services.