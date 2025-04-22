Retail policy changes unclear

The Consumer Council of Fiji is receiving complaints from consumers regarding lack of transparency by certain retailers and service providers.

Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says one of the key issues highlighted is the failure to disclose important changes in policies, such as terms of service, return policies, or fees.

She adds that these changes are often made without proper communication to customers, resulting in confusion, frustration, and a sense of being misled when the new rules are enforced without prior notice.

“Recently, we received a complaint regarding a VISA credit card cancellation. One of the banks had changed its policy and suddenly canceled the credit card usage for a particular consumer. This has also happened to other customers without any notice. That raises concern because if you’re using a credit card and it suddenly gets declined, it not only disrupts your purchase but can also lead to embarrassment.”

Shandil stresses the importance of clear and timely communication to ensure consumers can make informed decisions and are not caught off guard by unexpected changes.

