Restoring degrading land a priority

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

This year’s Desertification and Drought Day highlights an urgent global challenge: restoring 1.5 billion hectares of degraded land and jumpstarting a trillion-dollar land restoration economy by 2030.

Under the theme “Restore the land, unlock the opportunities,” the 2025 observance emphasizes how restoring land can create jobs, boost food and water security, support climate action, and build economic resilience.

To meet global goals, 1.5 billion hectares must be restored by 2030.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

So far, 1 billion hectares have been pledged through initiatives like the G20 Global Land Restoration Initiative and the Great Green Wall.

Now is the time to turn ambition into action.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Desertification and Drought Day, designated by the UN General Assembly in 1994, is observed annually on June 17.

The Ministry of Agriculture is inviting farmers, government representatives, Non-Government Organizations, and the general public to join the celebrations next Tuesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.