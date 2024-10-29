Resource owners receive essential machinery

[Source: FDB / Facebook]

The Fiji Development Bank has provided machinery to two resource-owner businesses in Nadi to enhance their ability to manage operations and reduce costs.

Vurabere Investment Pte Limited received a truck and an excavator, while Tokatoka Namara Development Pte Limited was given an excavator, and both companies specialize in sand and gravel extraction.

FDB Acting CEO Titilia Vakaoca Kamil says that the machinery will help these businesses take control of their resources, create jobs, and promote sustainable growth.

She says this is a strong step towards greater self-reliance and economic progress.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, who handed over the machinery, highlighted the value of collaboration between FDB and the Ministry in supporting local businesses.

The machinery is expected to improve productivity and strengthen these businesses’ competitiveness in the long term.