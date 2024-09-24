Residents respond to Speight's freedom

Nauawa resident points of what used to be the Refugee Camp

Residents of Nauwa and Valelawa, situated outside Dreketi in Macuata have expressed confidence that the recent release of George Speight will not disrupt the bonds and relationships among Fiji’s ethnic communities.

Valelawa resident Kesho Prasad told FBC News that life continues and that the healing process has progressed over the years.

He believes that Speight should be welcomed back into the community.

Article continues after advertisement



Kesho Prasad and wife all smile at their home in Valelawa, Dreketi

The Valelawa community, once referred to as the “Refugee Camp” during the 2000 coup crisis, served as a temporary refuge for Indo Fijians under the leadership of Mahendra Chaudhry.

Prasad reflected on the challenges faced during that period, saying that many residents were forced to sleep in nearby bushes due to the turmoil with livestock taken and food rations running low.

“That was a challenging time; there were around 40 plus houses in that small piece of land. It was a promise by Chaudary for a better living condition as land leases were expiring but all returned to other parts of Fiji like Navua, Daku, Wainikoro, and other places because the promise was not fulfilled.”



Kesho Prasad in Valelawa, Dreketi

Another resident, Mohammed Jamal Khan shared that while the “Refugee Camp” has since dissolved, the memories of that difficult time remain vivid for many in the community.

Khan believes that Speight’s release has not disturbed their sense of peace and life continues as usual.



Remains of the Refugee Camp in Valelawa

He acknowledged that although fear lingered in the years following the 2000 crisis, the community has since moved on with some members having passed away.

“We have no issue. Everything is normal. We used to have that feeling of fear a few years after the coup, but now it’s all normal, and we also believe he is a changed man. Everyone makes mistakes, and we learn from it.”



George Speight

While the topic of Speight’s release has generated significant discussion among political leaders, ordinary Fijians in Valelawa who were also impacted during the 2000 crisis have welcomed the news.