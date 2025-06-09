Research to drive agriculture budgeting

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Agriculture is pushing for stronger ties with the academic institutions to ensure research directly shapes agricultural policy and budget planning.

Speaking at a mini-symposium in Suva, Tomasi Tunabuna said Fiji has long produced valuable agricultural research, but too little has translated into policy or measurable outcomes.

He identified a structural gap between research and implementation as a major challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

Tunabuna reaffirmed commitments under the 10-Year National Agriculture Policy to boost innovation through increased research funding, stronger local and international partnerships, a national research agenda, and closer collaboration between research and extension services.

A key outcome from the symposium is the creation of a formal Ministry–Research and Academia Forum, to meet twice a year and align academic findings with government priorities.

The Minister stresses that future agriculture spending must be evidence-based, with every dollar backed by data and aligned to national goals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.