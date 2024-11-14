Research highlighted digital divide among low-income Fijians

A research conducted by the Consumer Council on 2,093 low-income Fijians revealed that while 73 percent of respondents reported access to smartphones, there is a concerning 27 percent of individuals, predominantly women, lack personal access to these devices.

The research report, “Voices from the Margins: Perceptions and Recommendations on Digital Financial Services in Fiji” brought to light the experiences and challenges faced by those who are often overlooked as they navigate the complexities of digital financial services.

This included women, the elderly, and people with disabilities, rural and maritime populations, and low-income households

Manager Campaigns, Information and Media Ziyad Parvez said this gap is especially pronounced among women in rural and maritime areas, who often manage household finances without the direct means to access digital financial services.

“So despite managing those expenses, they could not access smartphones. We included this question in particular because we can all understand the importance of having a smartphone in accessing digital financial services, specifically internet banking apps, banking websites, and of course, mobile money wallets.”

Parvez said the survey also delved into internet reliability and the availability of smartphones for rural and maritime users.

He added a significant 41 percent of participants rated their internet connection as somewhat reliable, while 23% described it as unreliable.

He also highlighted that these findings were particularly prevalent in maritime areas, where inconsistent connectivity disrupts transactions.

He said one respondent from Ovalau recounted how internet access hindered their ability to use digital payments when shopping, causing inconvenience at checkout when their mobile connection failed.

The survey further identified key demographic data from respondents, including age, gender, disability status, and income levels.

Of the 15 percent of respondents identifying as having a disability, 40 percent reported sensory impairments, highlighting a substantial group with specific needs for accessible DFS services.