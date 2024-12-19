Rescue plane diverts following engine fire alert

[Source: New Zealand Defence Force]

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-13O Hercules aircraft enroute to Vanuatu with search and rescue equipment and personnel was forced to divert to New Caledonia following an engine fire warning indication.

Another RNZAF Hercules aircraft landed at Noumea today to pick up the equipment and rescue team before making its way to Vanuatu.

The RNZAF also said another Hercules plane, left at first light today and has arrived in Port Vila, with search and rescue equipment and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies following this week’s earthquake.

Also on board were Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade consular staff and six New Zealand Defence Force personnel, including medics and staff, who will assist with planning the emergency response and evacuation of New Zealanders.

An RNZAF P-8A Poseidon is also airborne today, conducting another surveillance flight over Vanuatu including outlying areas to provide imagery for damage assessments.

This afternoon, an RNZAF Boeing 757 will depart RNZAF Base Auckland to transport more humanitarian assistance and disaster relief stores to Vanuatu and enable evacuations.

Vanuatu was rocked by two significant earthquakes – one measuring 7.3 magnitude on Tuesday and another measuring 6.1 on Wednesday.

The death toll remains at 14 but authorities believe the number could increase as search and rescue efforts escalate.