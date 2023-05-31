Republic of Korea ups its support for Fiji

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka during his first in-person meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo.

The Republic of Korea is upscaling support for Fiji in areas such as trade and investment, tourism, climate change, oceans and fisheries, disaster risk resilience, and people-to-people links.

Korea’s strong support was conveyed to Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka during his first in-person meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo.

The meeting took place along the margins of the inaugural Korea-Pacific Islands Leaders’ Summit, which was officially opened by the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Gavoka conveyed his sincere appreciation to the government and people of Korea for their unwavering support of Fiji over the years, notably through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

He emphasized Fiji’s commitment to work closely with the Republic of Korea to build a resilient and sustainable future for the benefit of the two nations and their peoples.

Fiji also welcomed the economic partnership prospects to be pursued through further deliberations.