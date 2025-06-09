Pastor sentenced for abusing niece

[Photo: FILE]

A man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment after the Labasa High Court found him guilty of raping and sexually assaulting his 14-year-old niece.

The pastor was convicted of three serious sexual offences following a trial held in March 2026, with the High Court finding the offending occurred throughout 2021.

The court found that the man sexually assaulted the child.

In sentencing, High Court judge Justice Lee Burney said the offending was serious and involved several aggravating factors.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Burney said the victim was especially vulnerable because she was a 14-year-old child who was under the offender’s care.

He said there was a significant age difference between the offender and the victim, with the offender being about 50 years old at the time of the offending.

The judge also highlighted the abuse of trust, saying the victim’s mother had entrusted the offender with her care and wellbeing, but he abused that trust by committing the offences against her.

The court heard the abuse occurred over an extended period and had caused ongoing emotional and psychological harm to the victim.

Justice Burney said sexual offending against children must be strongly condemned and that the sentence needed to reflect the seriousness of such crimes.

The court heard the man is a married father of six children and had been the sole breadwinner for his family through root crop farming.

His lawyer told the court he was a first offender.

However, Justice Burney said the man’s clear record had limited mitigating value given the seriousness of the offences.

The court noted that sexual assault carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, while rape carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Justice Burney said the overall sentence reflected the totality of the offending and the need for a punishment that was just and proportionate.

The court fixed a non-parole period of nine years and six months.

Justice Burney said while the offences were of the utmost seriousness, the offender should have an opportunity to engage in rehabilitation programs while serving his sentence.

The court also issued a permanent Domestic Violence Restraining Order with non-contact conditions.

The offender has 30 days to appeal the sentence.