PM’s drug fight call

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji’s battle against drugs needs more than police raids and arrests, it needs communities to fight back.

This, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says enforcement alone will not solve the growing drug threat and is calling for a wider national response involving families, churches, schools and traditional leaders.

Speaking during the 2026–2027 National Budget debate in Parliament, the Prime Minister said Government was strengthening its response through increased support for police drug operations and measures aimed at improving public safety.

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He said the Budget provides funding for specialised police operations targeting drug-related activities but stressed that the fight must also focus on prevention, rehabilitation and community support.

Rabuka said drug-related challenges require a coordinated approach involving law enforcement agencies, international partners and communities.

He said families, churches, schools and traditional leaders have a critical role in addressing the social impacts of drug abuse and supporting those affected.

The Prime Minister said rehabilitation must be part of the response, alongside stronger enforcement measures, as Fiji works to reduce the harm caused by illegal drugs.

He also highlighted Budget support for improving security infrastructure, including duty reductions on surveillance cameras for the Suva–Nausori CCTV corridor.

Rabuka said strengthening surveillance would support efforts to improve public safety and assist authorities in responding to criminal activity.

He said Fiji’s drug problem cannot be addressed by one sector alone, and a combined effort between Government agencies and communities is needed to protect families and future generations.

The Prime Minister said the government would continue to strengthen enforcement while investing in partnerships that address the wider causes and consequences of drug abuse.