Renewable energy projects to address challenges  

The University of the South Pacific is advancing renewable energy projects aimed at addressing climate challenges in the Pacific.

Deputy Head of Research at USP’s School of IT, Engineering, Mathematics and Physics, Professor Mohammed Rafiuddin Ahmed, is leading efforts including a solar chimney power plant tailored for Fiji.

A prototype is operational at the Laucala Campus, with plans to deploy it in Kiribati.

He adds USP is also pursuing wind energy, backed by nine years of wind data, and the Seawater Air Conditioning project, which produces clean energy alongside desalinated water and hydroponic farming.

The Professor states that they have also tested biofuels like straight vegetable oils for diesel engines and designed efficient Rocket Stoves for rural communities without cooking gas.

He says to combat coastal flooding, USP is developing floating mangroves where traditional planting isn’t possible.

